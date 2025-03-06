Great Britain to supply Ukraine with drones worth over $38 million

The United Kingdom has signed a contract worth almost £30 million (approximately $38 million) with the American drone manufacturer Anduril. The drones will be supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the deal.

This was reported on the British government website.

These are UAVs of the Altius 600 m and Altius 700 m type, which are used for surveillance and destruction of targets.

The Anduril drone order will be funded by the International Fund for Ukraine. The deal follows an agreement reached on March 2 at a meeting of world leaders in London, where the British Prime Minister and other allies agreed on the need for continued military support for Ukraine to strengthen its position on the path to peace and protection from Russian aggression.