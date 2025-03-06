Russians attacked Ukraine with 112 drones and ballistic missiles overnight

On the night of March 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and from Crimea. The enemy also struck with 112 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk in the Russian Federation and Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m., 68 drones were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions. Another 43 enemy targets were lost in location without negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.

