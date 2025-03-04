Axios: Democrats want to protest during Trumpʼs speech to Congress

The US President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on March 4. Democrats want to disrupt the speech.

This is reported by Axios, citing six representatives of the Democratic Party.

Democrats are divided over what form of demonstration would be most appropriate and effective. Democrats are divided into two groups: those who want open protest and those who believe that excessive aggression will only help Trump.

Some of the officials plan to leave the room when Trump says specific lines that they find unacceptable.

Some officials want to use props, such as pocket editions of the Constitution, to prove that Trump is violating it by closing institutions authorized by Congress, as well as posters with anti-Trump slogans, eggs, and empty packaging symbolizing rising food prices due to inflation.

There is also an option with noise effects that will interfere with the speech. Some Democratic groups are planning to hold more traditional protests, using color coordination in their wardrobe.

There is also the opposite option: refusing to applaud and maintaining a serious appearance throughout the speech.

A number of congressmen are preparing for a “color protest”. Democrats may come in pink as a sign of unanimous defiance of the president, while African-American lawmakers plan to wear black to emphasize the somber mood about the situation in the country.

And Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will distribute ties and scarves with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What will Trumpʼs speech be about?

The main theme will be "Restore the American Dream". Trump is expected to talk about the achievements of his administration in the first six weeks at home and abroad, economic policy. The president will again urge Congress to approve additional funding for border security and will talk about plans for peace around the world.

A White House official said the US president will outline his plans to end the war in Ukraine. He will also focus on his administrationʼs work on the release of all hostages from Gaza.

Trump will also talk about how over $1.7 trillion has been invested in the US economy since he returned to office. This money has gone to developing manufacturing in the US to reduce the countryʼs dependence on imports, increasing energy production, and investing in artificial intelligence and other technologies.

He will likely emphasize that this will help create new jobs and strengthen the countryʼs economy.

The day before, on the social network Truth Social, Trump said that he would "tell it like it is".

Donald Trump will address Congress on March 4 at 9:00 p.m. (04:00 Kyiv time on March 5). How long the speech will last is unknown. During his first presidential term, Trumpʼs first address to Congress in 2017 lasted about an hour.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.