Theft of funds during the creation of the DZVIN system. The former head of the Signal Corps of the AFU was given a preventive measure

The former head of the Signal Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who appears in the case of embezzlement of funds during the creation of the DZVIN system, was chosen as a preventive measure — bail in the amount of 2 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The former official was imposed procedural obligations: he must wear an electronic bracelet and appear before a detective, prosecutor, and court upon first summons. The defendant cannot travel outside the Kyiv region without permission and cannot communicate with witnesses and other suspects in the case.

He must also hand over to the relevant authorities his passports for travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave and enter Ukraine. The defendant is obliged to notify the investigator, prosecutor and court of any change of place of residence and work.

What is the matter?

On February 19, law enforcement officers uncovered a corruption scheme worth 246 million hryvnias during the development of the DZVIN system.

The defendants are the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the former head of the Signal Corps, the former head of the General Staffʼs Automation Development Department, and the director of a private company.

The investigation found that in 2016, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract for the development of the DZVIN system with a company without the necessary experience. Over 4 years, the technical specifications were changed 13 times, and costs increased by 300 million hryvnias. An additional 115 million hryvnias were spent due to an unjustified increase in the number of prototypes.

NABU and SAP found that DZVIN did not meet the technical specifications, was incompatible with NATO protocols, and did not integrate with other military systems.

After the investigation began, those involved tried to hide documents and accelerated the modernization. DZVIN was put into service in 2022, and new funding was planned for it in 2024. NABU suspects that corruption may have continued.

