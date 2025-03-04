Ukraine has struck important Russian facilities. Among them is oil infrastructure

The UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important Russian targets on the night of March 4.

This is reported by the General Staff.

For example, in the Rostov region of Russia, Ukrainian fighters attacked the oil pumping infrastructure of the Russians, who were using it to meet the needs of their army. Powerful explosions and a fire were recorded there.

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region. The enemy actively countered with electronic warfare and air defense. A fire broke out at the enterprise. The Syzran oil refinery belongs to “Rosneft”. Its capacity is 8.9 million tons of oil per year. In February of this year, it was already under attack by UAVs.

The General Staff writes about powerful explosions in the area of the Sokhranovsky linear production department of main gas pipelines in the Rostov region of Russia. Detailed information about the consequences of the Ukrainian attack is being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

