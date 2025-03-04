Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 drones overnight. Most were shot down by air defenses

On the night of March 4, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 am, 65 targets were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Another 32 enemy drones were lost in the air without any negative consequences. The attack affected the Odesa, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.