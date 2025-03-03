In two days, law enforcement officers prevented four terrorist attacks and sabotage in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police prevented four terrorist attacks and sabotage planned in Ukraine at the behest of Russia. This took place during March 1-2.

This is reported by the press services of the SBU and the National Police.

Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers have detained a man from the city of Irpin — he is suspected of preparing to blow up one of the military personnel in the city of Bucha. The suspect is 31 years old and has previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility for robbery.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the man made a homemade bomb on the instructions of his supervisor and studied the military manʼs daily schedule and travel routes to eliminate him. The suspect was detained at his place of residence.

Lviv. The SBU cyber specialists prevented a series of terrorist attacks that were to take place near the local buildings of the Trade Center and the Joint Stock Company and the Main Railway Station.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrator of the crime was a 23-year-old agent from the Kyiv region. Previously, after delivering the explosives to the designated locations, the Russian special service planned to kill its own agent as an "extra witness".

Law enforcement officers caught a man red-handed while he was planting explosives near a train station.

Chernihiv. SBU and the National Police have exposed a man who is believed to be involved in the preparation of a series of terrorist attacks in the region. According to the case materials, the suspect was supposed to make explosives and pass them on to other people so that they could blow up military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, employees of the National Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators also established that the suspect was carrying out another task from Russia — using bottles with a flammable mixture, he set fire to the building of one of the district ASNs.

Vinnytsia. The Security Service and the National Police neutralized a group of arsonists who, at the behest of the Russian Federation, burned two relay cabinets of signaling installations that regulate traffic on important sections of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

All those involved in the cases were suspected under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 111 (high treason);

Article 113 (sabotage);

Article 258 (terrorist act);

Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

Currently, the Security Service, the National Police, and the Prosecutorʼs Office are recording a significant increase in sabotage and terrorist activities by Russian special services on the territory of Ukraine.

