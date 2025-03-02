Ukraine will receive over 5 000 LMM interceptor missiles. They destroy Shahed drones

Kyiv will receive more than 5 000 Lightweight Multirole Missile interceptors and their launchers.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The missiles will be transferred as part of the LMM-RapidRanger project to strengthen the countryʼs air defense. The agreements were reached during a meeting of world leaders in London on March 2. LMM are high-precision interceptor missiles that destroy Shahed drones. According to the minister, they have proven their effectiveness in the battles of 2022-2024.

"This agreement is one of the largest in the history of Ukraine in the field of security and defense. The £1.6 billion project is aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense by 2030. It is financed by a loan guaranteed by the British state agency UK Export Finance," said Umerov.

The initiative is being implemented together with the British company Thales, Ukrainian enterprises and the UK government. In addition to the supply of weapons, the agreement provides for the localization of production and the transfer of technologies, which will strengthen Ukraineʼs strategic independence in the field of air defense, the official said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared funding for Kyiv to purchase 5 000 anti-aircraft missiles manufactured in Belfast, hoping it will create additional jobs.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.