NYT: Voice of America launches investigation into Trump critics among its staff

The US Agency for Global Media, the parent organization of Voice of America, has launched an investigation into journalists who spoke out against President Donald Trumpʼs policies.

This is reported by The New York Times (NYT).

In particular, the publicationʼs leading employee, Stephen Herman, was sent on an extended leave. He had previously spoken out about the Trump administration on social media and opposed cuts to USAID programs.

Anonymous sources told the NYT that in recent months, at least several articles critical of the president and his administration have been withheld or toned down by Voice of America.

The media outlet recently notified Patsy Vidakuswara, the longtime White House bureau chief for Voice of America, of her forced transfer to another job, journalists say. Some of them suspect that the move is aimed at reducing friction with the Trump administration. The outlet is funded by the US federal budget.

In mid-February, the White House banned AP reporters from attending briefings until the newsroom called the Gulf of Mexico Americaʼs. Associated Press reporters were also restricted from the Oval Office and Air Force One.

It later became known that the Trump administration would begin selecting media outlets that would be allowed to participate in the presidential journalist pool, a group of reporters who inform the public about the daily activities of the head of state.

