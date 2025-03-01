General Staff: Russia lost 1 050 soldiers and 11 tanks over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, February 28, Russia lost 1 050 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 11 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 128 operational-tactical drones, and 107 vehicles.

According to the General Staff, since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has lost an estimated 875 610 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and almost 380 000 were wounded.

On the third anniversary of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian media gave a new estimate of the number of Russian losses in the war — approximately 160-165 thousand dead soldiers, officers, contract workers, mobilized and other Russians.

