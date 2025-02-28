The air defense systems manufacturer NASAMS will create a company in Ukraine — itʼs about serial production of missiles

Norwegian manufacturer of air defense systems NASAMS Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace wants to create a company in Ukraine — negotiations are already underway with representatives of Ukrainian industry. The project involves mass production of missiles, that is, hundreds.

This was reported by the companyʼs president Eirik Lie.

According to him, the primary task is to increase the production of missiles for our air defense system in Ukraine using Ukrainian technology. And joint ventures are planned to be created within "a few months".

The head of the company believes that in the long term, when the war is over, Ukraine could become part of the missile supply chain for air defense systems.

"Thereʼs a lot of innovation happening in Ukraine right now, weʼll be a part of that. Itʼs important for us to be there," says Eirik Lie.

According to him, having regional production facilities gives the Norwegian company stable capacity. And the idea of production is to have multiple supply chains.

And all because in Europe, in the long term, defense spending is increasing, which means that the demand for weapons will also increase.

NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft, and other aerial targets at low and medium altitudes.

