The Ministry of Health has recognized captivity as a basis for obtaining the status of a person with a disability. What is known

The government has expanded the list of grounds for obtaining disability status. From now on, people who lost their health due to illegal imprisonment during the armed aggression against Ukraine can receive the appropriate status and state support.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

This applies to both civilians and military personnel who have experienced captivity, torture, or other harsh conditions of imprisonment.

To obtain the status of a person with a disability in such cases, one must contact a special commission under the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development. If the commission confirms the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty, the person will be entered into a special register and issued an appropriate document.

Then, a doctor or military medical commission will issue a referral for an examination. A special team of doctors will assess the personʼs general condition and their capabilities in everyday life.

As a result, the person will receive a conclusion indicating the level of disability and recommendations for rehabilitation, necessary aids, medical care, etc.

After disability is established, a person can take advantage of state assistance programs, for example, receive rehabilitation equipment and medical assistance, receive a pension or social benefit, and receive free sanatorium treatment.

