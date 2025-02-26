Military plane crashes in Sudan, killing top officials and children

A military transport plane crashed near the capital of Sudan on February 25. At least 46 people were killed and about 10 injured.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The Antonov plane crashed during takeoff from Wadi Saidna Air Base north of the city of Omdurman, which is across the river from the capital, Khartoum. The wreckage damaged several homes.

Sources said that women and children, including five minors, were among the dead. Initially, 19 victims were reported, but the number later increased to 46.

A Sudanese official said senior officers and the planeʼs crew were among the dead. Al Jazeera reported that the crash claimed the life of a senior army commander in Khartoum, Bara Ahmed. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Plane crashes are common in Sudan, where the country has a poor record of aviation safety, AP reports. In addition, there is an ongoing civil war between the government army and the so-called Rapid Reaction Forces. According to preliminary data, the incident did not occur as a result of hostilities.

