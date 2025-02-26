Search for MH370 to resume in Indian Ocean 11 years after disappearance

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board, will resume in the Indian Ocean.

The Guardian writes about this.

Ocean Infinity, a marine search company, will search an area of 15 000 km² for the missing plane. The company participated in the previous unsuccessful search for the plane in 2018. Now it has signed an 18-month contract with the Malaysian government on a “no find, no fee” basis. Ocean Infinity will receive $70 million if the plane’s wreckage is found and identified.

"We are very relieved and happy that the search has resumed after such a long break," said Grace Nathan, 36, from Malaysia, who lost her mother on the plane.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in December 2011, less than three years before it disappeared.

What is known about the disappearance of the plane?

On March 8, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines plane disappeared over the Indian Ocean while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

During the flight, it abruptly changed course and all electronic communications were lost. The plane turned back and first flew over Malaysia, then headed into the remote southern Indian Ocean, flying until it probably ran out of fuel.

The largest and most expensive search operation lasted four years, but no trace of the missing airliner was ever found. Thousands of oceanographers, aircraft engineers, and amateur searchers studied fragmentary flight data, trying to calculate where the plane went down. The reason for the planeʼs deviation from course and its exact location remain one of the greatest mysteries of aviation today.

Relatives of those killed in the MH370 crash on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy. Their loved ones have still not been found.

Although the crashed plane was never found, nearly 20 pieces of debris that may have been part of it were found along the coast of Africa and on the islands of Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion, and Rodrigues. Relatives of those killed in the crash are still trying to figure out what exactly happened and where their loved ones are.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.