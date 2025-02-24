“He accompanied a column of Russian troops to Kyiv.” Former Odesa deputy indicted in absentia on suspicion of treason

Former Odesa City Council deputy from the pro-Russian “Rodina” party Igor Dymytriev, who accompanied a column of Russian troops to Kyiv, was indicted in absentia on suspicion of treason and war propaganda.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported this, without naming the suspect, but the details of the case suggest that it is Dymytriev.

According to the investigation, in 2014, the defendant left for the Russian Federation, where he harmed the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. He is currently wanted.

On the day of the full-scale invasion, he joined the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kyiv region. He helped the enemy navigate the terrain and spread the Kremlin narrative among civilians.

The person in question used his Telegram channel, where he wrote appeals to the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms and not to resist. In his posts, he justified the Russian aggression, informed about the course of the occupation, and spread disinformation.

In an interview with a famous Russian YouTube blogger, he openly admitted his collaboration with the occupiers and stated that Ukraine supposedly had no chance of victory.

