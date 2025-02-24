From February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2025, Russia suffered massive losses of personnel and equipment. Over the three years of its full-scale invasion, the Russian army lost approximately 868 230 soldiers killed and wounded.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Over the past 24 hours, February 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed nine tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, three MLRS, 217 operational-tactical drones, and 110 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and about 380 000 were wounded.

As for Russian losses, according to the Ukrainian president on February 4, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

