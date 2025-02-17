JATEC training center opened in Poland — a joint project of Ukraine and NATO

The JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre) analysis, training and education centre was opened in the city of Bydgoszcz in northern Poland on February 17.

This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

The event to mark the opening of the center was attended by Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosińska-Kamyś, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerynska, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Admiral Pierre Vandieu, and Ukraineʼs Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej

JATEC achieved initial operational capabilities in January. It is expected to be fully operational by 2025. The new agency will be headed by Polish General Wojciech Ozga.

“The center is the first initiative of its kind between NATO and Ukraine. In order to build effective forces and means of deterrence and defense, we need to collect and analyze the experience of the war in Ukraine. We will do this in Poland,” Kosiniak-Kamysh wrote in X.

The NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Training and Education Center was decided to be established in February last year at a meeting of defense ministers of the Alliance countries. The initiative was confirmed at the summit in Washington in July 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.