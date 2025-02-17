Ukrainian company executives suspected of supplying the Russian army

Law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to the founder and six employees of the company — they could be supplying products to the enemy Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the owner and commercial director organized a scheme to supply electrical equipment of their own production to Russian military-industrial complex companies. To hide the final recipient of the goods in the documents, they used foreign front companies. They involved five more employees in the transaction.

In 2023, the defendants supplied products worth over $1 million to sanctioned Russian entrepreneurs who supply electrical equipment for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 20 searches at the suspectsʼ workplaces and homes. They seized documents, computers, etc. The suspects are charged with creating and participating in a criminal organization, and aiding an aggressor state.

