Ukrainian air defense shot down 95 drones out of 143

On the night of February 16, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 143 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions in the Russian Federation: Oryol, Bryansk, Shatalovo. Russia also attacked the Odesa region with two ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Ukrainian air defense shot down 95 drones. Another 46 UAVs were lost in location without negative consequences.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, air defense was operating in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions were affected by the Russian attack. A man was injured in Mykolaiv. The attack caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, and debris damaged five apartment buildings, shops and offices. The fire was extinguished, requiring 11 units of special equipment and 58 people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.