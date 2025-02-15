Hamas releases three more Israeli hostages

Hamas militants released three more Israeli hostages on February 15. This is the sixth exchange under the ceasefire agreement.

This is reported by CNN and The Times of Israel.

This morning, the Hamas group in Khan Yusan, south of Gaza, handed over three men to the Red Cross. They are American-Israeli citizen Sagui Dekel-Chen, Russian-Israeli Alexander Trufanov, and Argentine-Israeli Iyer Horn.

From left to right: Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iyer Horn, Alexander Trufanov. The Times of Israel

According to CNN, the released prisoners appeared to be in good health and there were no concerns from Israeli officials about their health. The Palestinian Prisoners Association reported that Israel plans to release 369 Palestinians in response that same day.

And 333 of them were arrested in Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. This should be the largest number of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the exchange.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.