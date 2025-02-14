Former head of the Lviv regionʼs “OPZZh” cell sentenced to 13 years — she wanted “autonomy” for Halychyna

The former head of the Lviv regional organization of the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Law enforcement officers are not naming the accused, but the head of the Lviv branch of “OPZZh” was Inna Ivanochko. She was detained in August 2022.

Prosecutors proved in court that since 2015, the woman had led a number of local pro-Russian organizations, including a branch of the banned “OPZZh” party and a branch of the public organization "Ukrainian Choice — Peopleʼs Right".

She organized and personally participated in paid mass events that actively spread false information to destabilize socio-political sentiment in the Lviv region and change the current government in the country.

The convict also organized scientific and practical conferences, seminars, and street actions with demands to grant Halychyna a special economic and cultural status and separate it into a separate autonomy.

In addition, since 2018, the woman has systematically participated in programs on Russian and pro-Russian media resources, acting as a "political expert" and specialist in the field of socio-political processes in Ukraine.

In her interviews, she spread propagandistic, biased, and exclusively negative information about Ukraine regarding Russophobia, fascism, Nazism, and radical nationalism, as well as NATO bases allegedly located on the territory of the state.

The court found Ivanochko guilty of high treason and sentenced her to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.

