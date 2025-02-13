The government has introduced new payments for military personnel who joined the army during martial law under the age of 25.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced new payments for military personnel who joined the army during martial law at the age of 25.

This is stated in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 153.

If a private, sergeant, or foreman enlisted in the military before the age of 25, served in the military, and participated in combat operations for at least 6 months, he or she is entitled to a payment of 1 million hryvnias. If such a soldier participated in combat operations for less than 6 months, he or she will receive 1/6 of a million hryvnias for every 30 days of direct participation in combat operations.

At the same time, if servicemen who participated in hostilities for less than 6 months were wounded, injured, or were captured (except for those who voluntarily surrendered), they will be paid their full compensation.

Servicemen who have violated the law two or more times, including criminal or administrative offenses, disciplinary sanctions, will not receive payment.