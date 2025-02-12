Ukraine will celebrate the National Day of Prayer every year on February 24

The Verkhovna Rada approved Resolution No. 12412 on the establishment of a National Day of Prayer in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on February 24, the anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The explanatory note to the resolution justified the need to establish a National Day of Prayer by saying that "there are many known examples when national prayer changed the course of history". Here are these examples:

In May 1940, four days after becoming Prime Minister, Winston Churchill declared a National Day of Prayer. Alarmed by the German advance, Britons flocked to church, and five days later, news of the successful evacuation of troops from Dunkirk emerged.

On June 6, 1944, the US President Franklin Roosevelt made a radio broadcast calling on citizens to pray with him for American soldiers landing in Normandy.

In the United States, the National Day of Prayer was officially established by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman. The day is designed to unite people in prayer, humility, and turning to God for wisdom and blessing.

"Prayer to God is a supernatural force for victory and a guarantee of consolidation and unity of Ukrainian society," the explanatory note adds.

The Verkhovna Rada will hold a session on the National Day of Prayer, which will begin with the spiritual anthem of Ukraine "God is Great".

