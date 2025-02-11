In Chernihiv region, pseudo-policemen kidnapped mobilized people from a bus, threatening the military with weapons

In the Chernihiv region, two unknown individuals dressed in police uniforms kidnapped two mobilized men who were traveling in a bus with military personnel. Law enforcement officers detained the attackers.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The armed men intercepted the bus in an Audi, introduced themselves as police officers, and showed their “identifications”. Threatening to open fire on the bus, they took away two mobilized men. They drove them away in a car in an unknown direction.

According to the investigation, the attackers acted in accordance with a prior conspiracy — they wanted to stage the police detention of two conscripts so that they would not be taken to their place of service. For this, the businessmen received $5 000 for each of the two men.

Police and the SBU officers searched for the alleged perpetrators of the crime in the Kyiv region and detained them. The suspects turned out to be residents of the Kyiv region and the capital born in 1990 and 2003. Law enforcement officers also detained one of the conscripts who was "kidnapped" from the bus, and the second is still being sought.

During a search of the Audi, a FORT-12R traumatic pistol with rubber bullets, a carbine, a Pyro-5M simulated training grenade, and three "identities" were found: the head of physical security of a private institution, a correspondent, and a volunteer driver of a public organization.

Investigators entered data into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 353 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the more serious of the articles provides for a penalty of up to eight years of imprisonment. Law enforcement officers also opened criminal proceedings under Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

