Court nationalizes assets worth 100 million hryvnias of Yanukovychʼs ex-bodyguard

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) nationalized the assets of the former head of the security service of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych worth over 100 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

This is a hotel complex in Bukovel, five intellectual property rights, 12 land plots, two apartments, four parking spaces, a vehicle, 10 weapons, and money worth over 300 thousand hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the accused headed Yanukovychʼs security service in 2008-2012. After the start of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, he left Ukraine. He helped his son, a current employee of the Russian FSB, search for patriotic Ukrainians in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Crimea. Then he headed the security of the governor of the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation.