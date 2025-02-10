Russian propagandist Mikheev sentenced in absentia in Ukraine — he called for turning Sumy region into a “dead zone”

In Ukraine, Russian propagandist Sergei Mikheev was convicted in absentia for calling on the occupiers to carry out a series of massive rocket, bomb and artillery strikes on Sumy and turn the city into a "dead zone".

This was reported to SBU.

According to the Security Service, these theses were expressed by the propagandist, who positions himself as a "political scientist", during one of his broadcasts on the Vesti FM radio station.

Mikheev also regularly appears on propaganda talk shows, where he calls for continued shelling of civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Ukraine.

Since the defendant is a fugitive from justice in Moscow, the case was tried in absentia (in the absence of the accused). He was sentenced to 8 years in prison for encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.