The risk of an asteroid colliding with Earth in 2032 has increased by more than 1.5 times. Over time, the threat may decrease

Astronomers have raised the odds that asteroid 2024 YR, which is currently approaching Earth, will collide with the planet in 2032. The odds of an impact are calculated as 2.3%, or one in 43.

This is stated in a table from NASAʼs Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (Cneos), The Guardian reports.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), last week the asteroid had a 1.3% chance of colliding with Earth on December 22, 2032. Thatʼs almost a 99% chance that it will simply fly past the planet.

The asteroid was spotted by astronomers from a telescope in Chile on December 27 last year. It is 90 meters across — about the same size as the one that caused the Tunguska explosion in 1908.

Despite the fact that it has been included in the lists of potentially dangerous objects and received a rare level 3 on the Torin scale (where 0 is safe and 10 is catastrophic), scientists are urging people not to panic. The assessment may be changed after astronomers receive more accurate data on the trajectory of movement.

NASA confirms that similar cases have already occurred, when asteroids at first seemed dangerous, but then the risk of a collision was reduced to zero. Most likely, 2024 YR4 will not pose a threat either.

If the risk remains, modern technology can help — for example, in 2022, NASAʼs DART mission successfully changed the course of an asteroid by deliberately hitting it with a spacecraft. This proves that humanity has ways to protect itself from such objects.

