Hubble telescope reveals galaxy with more rings than any other

The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed an image of the galaxy LEDA 1313424, which has more rings than any other.

This was reported by the European Space Agency.

The high-resolution image allowed researchers to discern more of the galaxyʼs rings. LEDA 1313424, which is two and a half times larger than our Milky Way, has nine rings—six more than any other galaxy known to date.

ESA / Hubble / NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope confirmed the presence of eight rings, and data from the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii confirmed a ninth. Both the telescope and the observatory also learned that a blue dwarf galaxy, seen left of center in the image, swooped through LEDA 1313424 50 million years ago.

It was this "diving" of one galaxy into another that left behind rings like ripples on water. The galaxies are now connected by a thin gas plume, even though they are separated by 130,000 light-years.