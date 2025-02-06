EBRD plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine in 2025

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest at least €1.5 billion this year in support of Ukraineʼs economy and business.

The EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said this in an interview with Reuters.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, EBRD has stepped up its activities in Ukraine, investing over €6.2 billion in various sectors. Last year, the bank allocated a record €2.4 billion to the country.

Renaud-Basso said the bank will continue to focus on Ukraineʼs private sector, particularly energy after repeated Russian attacks on the national power system, as well as state and municipal infrastructure.

“Our plan is to continue investing at this level. At a minimum, we are aiming for €1.5 billion in investment, but if we can do more, we will,” she said during a visit to Kyiv.

According to her, the bankʼs activities are determined by demand, and after the end of the war, it is ready to increase its investments in Ukraine to €3 billion per year.

