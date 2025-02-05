Azerbaijan allocates one million dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has allocated a million dollars for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to allocate one million dollars from the reserve fund for the supply of electrical equipment to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Based on the principles of humanism, the Republic of Azerbaijan provides humanitarian assistance to many countries of the world on a bilateral and multilateral basis," the document states.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Azerbaijan has provided assistance to Ukraine several times. For example, in December 2022, Azerbaijan transferred transformers and generators to Ukraine, and in 2023, humanitarian aid to Ukraine to overcome the consequences of the Russiansʼ blowup of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) dam, as well as energy equipment.

