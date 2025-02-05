For the first time in Ukraine, a court, at the request of the TRC, has revoked a manʼs driverʼs license for violating military registration rules. He will not get his license back until he fulfills the requirements of the territorial recruitment center or when this requirement is revoked.

This was reported by Opendatabot.

The decision was made by the Kuznetsovsky City Court of the Rivne region — a resident of the region did not clarify his military registration data within the established deadline.

Currently, the "Grandma" court registry has at least 41 court cases related to restrictions on the right to drive due to violations of military registration rules, but in most cases, the courts return the cases back. This happens because there are problems with the processing of claims, in particular, with non-payment of the TRC court fee.

"The TRC, as a state body, could simply not include in its budget the funds for paying the court fee for such lawsuits — after all, the innovations in the legislation on mobilization took place in mid-2024. It is worth understanding that this situation is temporary — so already in 2025, such an expense item should appear in the TRC budgets, and accordingly, the chances of success in the courts will increase," commented lawyer Valentyna Slobodyanyuk.

Over 25 000 proceedings have been opened in the Unified State Register of Debtors for violations of military registration rules. The new rules came into effect on May 18, when the Law on Mobilization No. 10449 came into force. Babel described and explained in detail what it provides for.

