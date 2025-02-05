Overnight, air defense destroyed 57 Russian drones out of 104

On the night of February 5, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 57 Russian drones in the skies over Ukraine, another 42 did not reach their target.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 104 Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions.

The Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

