They wanted to blow up a police unit in Bykovyna ordered by the Russian Federation — the suspects were detained

Law enforcement officers detained the boys who, according to the investigation, tried to blow up a police unit in Bukovyna through a fake call to 102. They were informed of suspicion of a completed terrorist attack and the illegal manufacture of explosives.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the suspects in the case were two local drug dealers aged 17 and 18 — they were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels.

For the attack, they planted a homemade explosive device in an abandoned farm building, which was also equipped with self-tapping screws to cause maximum damage. The explosive was hidden in a garbage bag, and a mobile phone was placed next to it in a juice box, which recorded the entrance to the building.

The suspects were supposed to leave the location early and remotely activate the explosives after the police were supposed to enter the premises. Law enforcement officers detained both suspects after they had planted the explosives and had already entered their apartments.

During searches of their homes, phones containing evidence of the preparation of a planned terrorist attack were seized. Components for explosives were also found in the homes of the suspects. The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

