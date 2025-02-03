A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Slovakia. Ukraine reacted

A Ukrainian man was killed in Slovakia, presumably after being beaten by law enforcement officers. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that he does not rule out ethnic enmity as one of the reasons for the crime.

The ta3 publication wrote about the murder of a Ukrainian.

A man named Lubomyr Buz is homeless. According to media reports, on January 30, he was caught shoplifting at the New Yorker store in the Nivy shopping center. After that, the man was taken to a back room, where he was beaten by police officers. The man died the next day from head and body injuries.

The doctor who examined the Ukrainian said that he was likely beaten by law enforcement officers, which is when Slovakia launched an investigation. Surveillance cameras also showed evidence of the beating.

The case is being investigated as a murder. Several versions are currently being considered and illegal actions by law enforcement officers are not ruled out. No other details of the investigation have been released.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that the Ukrainian embassy has already established contact with the Slovak police and the ombudsman on this issue. Ukraine demands an impartial investigation and that all those responsible be brought to justice.

