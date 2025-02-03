Electronic referrals and prescriptions will be received in “Diia” — the government approved the changes

Electronic referrals to a doctor, prescriptions for medicines, and other medical messages will be sent to the "Diia" application — the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the relevant resolution.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Diia" will receive notifications about: prescription number and redemption code, doctor referral code, data access requests, consent to personal data processing, treatment plan approval, etc.

If the person does not have the application, the message will be sent to Viber. If there is no messenger, the notification will come via SMS, as before.

The service will be worked on together with the Ministry of Health, but the timing of when the service will become available is currently unknown.

