”This is not sabotage”. Sweden releases ship suspected of severing cable in Baltic Sea

Swedish prosecutors have found no signs of sabotage in an incident involving damage to an undersea cable in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Latvia. Stockholm has therefore released a seized vessel suspected of involvement in the incident.

This was reported by the press service of the Swedish prosecutorʼs office.

Law enforcement officers determined that the breakup was due to weather, equipment deficiencies, and the sailorsʼ qualifications.

According to Mats Ljungqvist, Senior Prosecutor of the National Security Division, after interrogations, evidence review, and inspections, it became clear that the arrested vessel was the cause of the cable break, but this was not sabotage.

What happened

On the morning of January 26, an underwater fiber-optic cable belonging to Latvian Radio (LVRTC) broke in the Baltic Sea.

Swedish prosecutors have launched an investigation into cable sabotage and have detained a Maltese-registered vessel that left the Russian port of Ust-Luga on January 24 and was sailing between the Swedish island and Latvia at the time of the incident.

Norway subsequently arrested the Norwegian vessel Silver Dania, with an all-Russian crew, at Latviaʼs request, on suspicion of involvement in the incident. However, police found no evidence linking the Silver Dania to the breach and released it.

