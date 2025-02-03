Air defense shot down 38 enemy drones at night

On the night of February 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the downing of 38 Shaheds and other types of drones was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Another 25 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. The Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were affected by the attack.

