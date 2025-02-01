Zhytomyr firm supplied boilers to Russian military sanatoriums — the organizer of the scheme was detained

Law enforcement officers exposed a Zhytomyr company that, according to investigators, was supplying gas boilers and convectors in bulk to Russian military sanatoriums for a total of 65 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the case materials, the head of the sales department of the Zhytomyr company was involved in organizing the scheme. The investigation established that since May 2022, the Ukrainian manufacturer had been secretly selling products to Russian companies that cooperate with Russian government structures. Among the main customers was a company in Kursk that supplied heating systems to Russian military sanatoriums.

To avoid sanctions, the Zhytomyr company supplied products to affiliated companies in the European Union and Central Asia. Then the goods were “repackaged” under the details of foreign companies and re-exported to a controlled enterprise in Belarus, and from there to Russia.

During searches at the address of the manufacturing company and the apartment of the organizer of the scheme, law enforcement officers found mobile phones, computers, and documents containing evidence of crimes. The suspect was reported on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.

The perpetrator is being held without bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. An investigation is underway to hold all participants in the transaction accountable, including the perpetratorʼs wife, the owner of a Zhytomyr enterprise.

