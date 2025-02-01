Medical plane crashes in the US. There was a child and 5 other people on board

A medical evacuation plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, with six people on board, including a child. It is unknown if any of them survived.

This was reported by the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance company, which operated the flight, Reuters, CNN and ABC News report.

Previously, the plane had four crew members, a child and her mother on board. They were returning home to Mexico after treatment. Previously, all six were Mexican citizens.

The plane crashed in a densely populated area of the city. The company cannot confirm whether there are any survivors at this time. Local and state authorities are also not saying how many people died or whether there are any survivors.

“Names are not being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is with the patient’s family, our staff, their families, and other victims who may have been affected on the ground,” the company said.

Temple University Hospital admitted six patients injured in the plane crash, although it is not known whether they were on the plane or on the ground.

Video broadcast by local TV channels shows the plane plummeting, hitting the ground and exploding. The cause of the crash is still unknown. At the time of the crash, the city was experiencing cold, rainy weather with poor visibility.

The US President Donald Trump is aware of the incident. He wrote that “our people are fully engaged in the response”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.