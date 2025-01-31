Air defense shot down 59 of 102 drones used by the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine at night

On the night of January 31, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 102 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 59 drones have been confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Another 37 enemy drones were lost without any negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions suffered.

Four enemy UAVs are still in the air, combat operations are ongoing.

