Mount Taranaki in New Zealand becomes a legal entity

The New Zealand Parliament has officially recognized Mount Taranaki as a legal entity, making it the third natural feature in the country to be granted the same rights as humans.

The Guardian writes about this.

Taranaki Volcano is located on the North Island of New Zealand. It is extremely popular with tourists.

The legal status of the mountain is very important for the Maori tribes, who consider Taranaki their ancestor. Parliament promised to give the object legal rights back in 2017, but did so only on January 30, 2025 — the decision was made unanimously.

It is also the first time a New Zealand geographical feature will be officially referred to solely by its Māori name. Surrounding peaks and natural features will also revert to their original Māori names.

Although the document does not return the land to the indigenous people, the recognition of Taranaki as a legal entity was a significant event for the indigenous people. Hundreds of Maori came to the capital, Wellington, to witness the passage of the bill. By law, visitors to the mountain and surrounding areas must treat the nature with respect.

In April 2024, whales and dolphins in the Pacific Ocean received legal entity status.

Indigenous leaders have previously initiated the process of giving the Whanganui River in New Zealand the status of a living person. Recognizing the river as a legal entity meant that "the law now sees no difference between harming a tribe or harming a river, because it is the same thing".

