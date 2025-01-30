A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia for “preparing a coup dʼétat”

Slovak police have detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected of allegedly preparing for a coup dʼétat in the country.

This is reported by the Slovak publications Dennik N and Aktuality.

The head of the Slovak police Jana Maškarová stated that the detained Ukrainian is being held at the Border Police Department for Foreigners of Slovakia. Maškarová did not specify whether he was detained on an international wanted list or whether he acted in concert with anyone.

The head of Slovakia’s Security Committee Richard Gluck said he was waiting for additional information from the Interior Ministry. In his opinion, “one person probably couldn’t have done it [organize a coup]”. Gluck also said that deportation to Ukraine would be “the greatest punishment” for the detained Ukrainian, as he would “be detained and sent to the army” there.

Slovak opposition MP Juraj Krupa believes that the case may be fabricated. And that if the detained Ukrainianʼs intentions to organize a coup dʼétat in the country were true, he would not have acted alone and in a "top secret" manner. Krupa also emphasized that Slovakia should cooperate with Ukraine on this issue if it considers itself a "friendly state".

So far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not commented on the detention of a Ukrainian in Slovakia.

Slovakia summoned the Ukrainian ambassador the day before over criticism of Prime Minister Robert Fico. The country criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs statements that Fico was engaged in "PR and lies" and also accused him of ties to Moscow.

On January 24, Slovak Prime Minister Fico said that Ukraine was allegedly involved in a large-scale cyberattack on the health insurance company General Health Insurance. Fico also said that Slovakia has a “group of experts” who allegedly participated in the protests in Georgia and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. He added that their activities are “financed by the United States of America”.

