On January 29, Russia lost another 1 270 servicemen killed and wounded and over a hundred pieces of equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed four tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 54 operational-tactical level UAVs, 85 units of automotive equipment, and four units of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 835 940 of its soldiers killed and wounded.



Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43 000 soldiers were killed and 370 000 were wounded.

