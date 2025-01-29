Purchased low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine — SBI suspects a city council member in the Kirovohrad region

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the police have reported suspicions to a deputy of a city council in the Kirovohrad region and his accomplices. According to the investigation, they organized the purchase of poor-quality clothing for the military.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy was part-time the owner and director of one of the enterprises. Having learned that several purchases of clothing were planned in the Kherson region to meet the needs of the fighters, he decided to make money on them.

The defendant involved an acquaintance, whom he appointed as the director of another controlled enterprise, and an accountant in the scheme. The dealers bought cheap, low-quality clothing — it did not have certificates of compliance with the requirements of the Ministry of Defense and only visually resembled military clothing. The state suffered more than 21 million hryvnia in losses.

The deputy, his accomplice, and the accountant were reported on suspicion of misappropriation of someone elseʼs property through abuse of official position, preparation, issuance by an official of knowingly false official documents as part of an organized group (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code).

The suspects will soon be sentenced to preventive measures, and the issue of compensation for the damages caused to the state is also being resolved. The suspects face imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

