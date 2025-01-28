Residents of “Diia.City” paid over 18 billion UAH in taxes in 2024 — a record in three years

Residents of "Diia.City" paid over UAH 18 billion in taxes to the state budget in 2024.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, this is a record amount in three years. The minister added that taxes from residents go to support the army, the economy, and the countryʼs reconstruction.

Fedorov emphasized that 1,522 residents have already joined "Diya.City".

"Diia.City" is a special legal regime for the IT industry. Its goal is to create in Ukraine the most powerful IT hub in Central and Eastern Europe.

The main principles of "Diia.City" are voluntary entry, freedom of activity (all residents can independently choose forms of cooperation with third parties), non-interference by the state and the presumption of legality of residentsʼ activities, stability (the special regime is introduced for at least 25 years), extraterritoriality — the regime operates throughout the country.

The main conditions of the “Diia.City” regime:

payroll taxes: personal income tax — 5%, Social Security fee — 22% of the minimum wage, 1.5% military levy;

corporate taxes: 9% — Exit capital tax or 18% income tax;

or 18% income tax; 0% on income of individuals as dividends, if they are paid no more than once every 2 years;

tax deduction (from personal income tax) for the amount of investments in Ukrainian startups.

