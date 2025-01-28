Men were preparing strikes on Ukrainian airfields with F-16s — they are suspected of treason

Law enforcement officers have detained men who, according to investigators, were cooperating with Russian intelligence services and preparing a missile strike on Ukrainian airfields from F-16s. They are suspected of treason.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspects in the case are two men from Kremenchuk, aged 22 and 21. They were recruited by a female FSB personnel officer — her details were also established by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

The defendants were supposed to collect the exact coordinates of the main and reserve airfields and aviation infrastructure facilities of Ukraine so that the enemy could later strike them with missiles and drones.

In addition, they had to make a text-based photo report, in which they had to indicate and describe what equipment was located at each of the sites.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

To carry out this instruction, the men were going to travel by bus to 5 regions of Ukraine. Near each of the potential targets, they planned to rent housing in order to spy on and record the targets they needed.

The suspects were detained near one of Ukraineʼs military airfields while they were photographing an F-16 takeoff — the SBU exposed their plan at an early stage. Law enforcement officers also secured the relevant locations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attackers were found with phones with evidence of working for Russians. The suspects are currently being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.