The government has dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Rustem Umerov Dmytro Klimenkov.

This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Dmitry Klimenkov has held the position of Deputy Minister of Defense since October 5, 2023.

His dismissal was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on January 24. At the same time, it became known that the leadership of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), previously headed by Marina Bezrukova, would be changed. According to Umerov, the results of weapons procurement were unsatisfactory, so the system needs changes.

Then he noted that during martial law, weapons purchases should be closed, but now every Internet user can see in real time who is buying what, in what quantities, and from which manufacturers.

Instead of Bezrukova, the agency was headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, who now also heads the State Logistics Operator (SLO).

The Minister of Defense emphasized that both departments had the same working conditions, but it was the DOT that completed the tasks, while the DPA "only created media noise."

On the same day, it became known that the Ministry of Defense was recalling two state representatives from the Supervisory Board, which was to be restarted "in the near future."

