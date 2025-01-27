Britain and Canada impose new sanctions against Belarus in response to rigged elections

The United Kingdom, together with Canada, imposed sanctions on six people and three organizations in response to the falsification of the presidential election in Belarus.

This is stated on the British government website.

The following were restricted:

Igor Karpenko — Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus;

Viktor Dubrovka — head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Correctional Colony No. 11", the city of Volkovysk;

Pavel Kazakov — head of the Belarusian correctional institution "Prison No. 1", the city of Grodno;

Andriy Tsedryk — Head of Detention Center No. 1, Minsk city;

Andriy Ananenko — Head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption;

Mykhailo Bedunkevych is Deputy Head of the Main Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.

The countries also imposed sanctions against three entities in the countryʼs defense sector:

OJSC "ALEVKURP" is a company affiliated with the government of Belarus, specializing in the research, development and production of radar systems and weapons control systems;

Legmash plant is a Belarusian company that produces ammunition for the Belarusian defense sector;

KB "Unmanned Helicopters" is a Belarusian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Elections" in Belarus

The vote was held on January 26. According to the Central Election Commission, 87.6% of voters allegedly voted for Alexander Lukashenko. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Belarus does not have the basic conditions for holding transparent and fair elections, so Kyiv will not recognize Lukashenko as president.

Belarus refused to accept the OSCE observers, which is a violation of the countryʼs obligations, and also decided not to open polling stations abroad for voting, allegedly because there would not be "appropriate security measures" there, which were created earlier.

