Air Force: Air Defense Destroyed 2 Missiles and 46 Drones Overnight

On the night of January 25, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 46 drones. Another 15 simulator drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from the airspace of the Black Sea, 61 Shahed attack UAVs, and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Oriol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions.

The downed Russian drones damaged buildings of enterprises, institutions, apartment buildings and private houses, and vehicles in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

