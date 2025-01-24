In 2024, 4 GW of energy capacity was restored in Ukraine. What are the plans for 2025?

In 2025, Ukraine plans to restore approximately 3 GW of thermal and hydropower capacity.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and other related departments have a task for the current year — to connect 900 MW of capacity of distributed generation facilities.

In 2024, says Shmyhal, 233 generation plants with an installed capacity of over 830 MW will be connected. This mainly concerns gas generation, namely gas turbine, gas piston and cogeneration plants.

"We continue to build new facilities and develop distributed generation, which meets local needs and creates a system less vulnerable to attacks," the Ukrainian Prime Minister emphasized.

At the same time, specialists are restoring and repairing existing critical infrastructure facilities. Thus, over the past year, almost 4 GW of thermal and hydropower capacity have been restored.

The government has allowed the import of energy equipment into Ukraine without VAT during martial law. This includes equipment needed to restore, repair, and create new distributed generation facilities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.